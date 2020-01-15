Second autopsy granted in Brown County murder case

A judge in Brown County has agreed to a defense request for a second autopsy in a murder case even though the victim's body had already been embalmed by a funeral home.

Forty-eight-year-old Jarrett Jones is on custody on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Jon Schumacher Jan. 2 at the defendant's place in Bath.

An autopsy was done Jan. 3. Jones' defense attorney, Marshall Lovrien, requested a second autopsy on Jan. 4 but was informed the body was already at the funeral home.

Aberdeen American News reports Lovrien said Jones had a right to an independent evaluation of the body. A magistrate judge approved the motion.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

