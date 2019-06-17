Second half of Arc of Dreams arrives in Sioux Falls

The second half of the Arc of Dreams has arrived in downtown Sioux Falls.

The first half arrived about a month ago and is already installed.

The creator of the sculpture, Dale Lamphere, says the second half is actually easier to install than the first because the workers know what they're doing. They were able to get three days of work done in just one day.

"This for me is the culmination of 50 years of creating," Lamphere said. "I really feel fortunate to have such a wonderful opportunity to create on such a grand scale."

Lamphere says the arc will be completely installed by next week.