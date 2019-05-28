Second person dies from injuries sustained a fatal crash in Pennington County

A second person has now died from injuries suffered in a May 7 two-vehicle crash south of Rapid City.

James Broderick, 71, had sustained serious non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the Rapid City hospital. He died on May 23.

The accident occurred as a 2010 Honda CRV was making a left-hand turn from Spring Creek Road onto South Dakota Highway 79. The Honda pulled in front of a southbound 2004 Ford Freestar. The two vehicles collided with the Honda CRV becoming fully engulfed in flames

Hannah Drake, 26, was driving the Honda CRV. She was unable to get out of the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Broderick was the driver of the Ford Freestar. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers are from Rapid City. They were the only two people involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

