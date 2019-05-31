Second trial scheduled in Rapid City fatal stabbing

A second trial has been set for a Rapid City woman after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on a murder charge against her.

Lorraine Swallow will be tried again beginning Sept. 9 on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her 28-year-old nephew, Tyrell Bull Bear, last December.

After four days of testimony from witnesses and hours of deliberation, a jury couldn't decide if the 33-year-old woman acted in self-defense.

Defense attorney Angela Colbath urged Judge Matt Brown to acquit Swallow after the jury couldn't reach a verdict, saying there was no evidence she acted with a "depraved mind." Brown declined. Prosecutor Stacy Wickre said Swallow could have walked away or asked for help after fighting with Bull Bear.

