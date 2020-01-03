Security to implement new safety measures at Capitol in Pierre this month

State officials have announced new safety measures that will be implemented in the Capitol building in Pierre later this month.

A security screening process will take effect Monday, Jan. 13, according to Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price.

“These security measures are not designed to restrict the public’s access to the Capitol, but to be as least intrusive as possible,” added Price. “We want people to be able to get through the screening quickly while also keeping the Capitol safe for all South Dakotans.”

Frequent visitors to the South Dakota State Capitol will be able to apply for an access pass starting Monday, Jan. 6 through the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The application process, which is available at no cost to the applicant, will take about five business days to process and includes a state background check.

People with the Capitol Access pass will enter the security room where they will show their pass to the security staff. Once approved, the card holder will not have to go through the screening process. The Capitol Access pass is valid until Dec. 31 each year and will have to be renewed yearly.

Applications for the Capitol Access Pass are available at the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office at 118 W. Capital Ave. in Pierre, the Highway Patrol Capitol Security office at the north entrance of the state Capitol or on the Bureau of Administration website.

