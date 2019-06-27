Semi-truck rollover in Hamlin County

County Road 465, between Bruce and Estelline, will be closed Thursday night and into Friday following a rollover accident involving a semi-truck, authorities said.

Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office said the one-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday, around 5 p.m., prompting the road closure.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol's Twitter page, the semi-truck driver lost control of his trailer, resulting in the truck and trailer entering the ditch and rolling. During the crash, the highway patrol said the cab came off the truck's frame.

Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office said the road will remain closed to allow for the clean up of the farm chemical that spilled from the semi-truck. Officials said the crash site is close to the Big Sioux and crews are cleaning to prevent river contamination.

Cleaning operations are being supervised by Hamlin County Emergency Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The crash is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.