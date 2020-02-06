Sen. Mike Rounds announces bid for second term

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds has officially announced plans to run for re-election.

Rounds' seat representing South Dakota in the Senate is up for re-election this November. Rounds first won his seat back in 2014, after serving both as a U.S. Representative and governor of South Dakota.

Rounds made his bid official Thursday morning.

The Huron native is set to face opponents from both sides of the political aisle. Scyller Borglum, a Republican representing Rapid City in the South Dakota House, announced plans to run for U.S. Senate last summer. Two Democratic candidates - former state legislator Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids and Clara Hart of Sioux Falls - have also announced intentions to run.

In a statement on his campaign website, Rounds said "Now is the right time" to announce his bid for re-election.

Rounds has recently faced adversity outside the political realm. Last year, he his wife, Jean,was diagnosed with cancer after doctors found an aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve.