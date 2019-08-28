Sen. Rounds talks Army Corps of Engineers

Senator Mike Rounds is asking for better management of the Missouri River from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Rounds was in Sioux Falls Wednesday to speak with representatives from the Army Corp of Engineers. Several topics were brought up including how the corp managed the river this year and damages to infrastructure after the spring flooding this year.

"Even though we have wet trends and dry trends, we always work towards an average, which means the only time that their policy actually works," Rounds said. "It's kind of like a broken clock, on the way down and on the way up, broken clock's right twice a day, but other than that it's not. The same thing in their policy."

Rounds also added he would like to see whether the capability is available to trend river releases based on a wet and dry year.