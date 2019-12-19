Senate passes anti-robocalls bill

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to crack down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans.

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed it, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it. The act, sponsored by South Dakota Senator John Thune and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, is meant to provide the tools to block and reduce robocalls and hold the callers accountable.

The bill requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real. That's an issue since fraudsters fake numbers to look as though they're coming from the IRS or others to trick you.

In a statement, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said:

“I am pleased to see Congress working together on an issue that impacts all South Dakotans. Thank you to Senator John Thune for working to provide us the tools to block unwanted calls, reduce robocalls, and hold telemarketers and robocallers accountable.”

The bill also strengthens enforcement tools against robocallers. It's one of several measures that federal and state government and the telecom industry are taking to combat robocalls.

