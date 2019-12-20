Senator Amy Klobuchar coming to Sioux Falls

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:58 PM, Dec 20, 2019

Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is coming to Sioux Falls.

Minnesota senator's visit is apart of several campaign stops in the midwest next week.

According to Klobuchar's campaign website, a meet and greet will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

For more details about the event visit amyklobuchar.com.

 