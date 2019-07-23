Sentencing delayed for man who defrauded fish farm investors

Sentencing has been delayed for a former executive who defrauded investors in a scheme to build an $11 million fish farm in South Dakota.

Tim Burns was found guilty of defrauding investors in Global Aquaponics near Brookings. Investors put up money for what was supposedly to be a high-tech indoor fish farm, but instead of using the money for the project, Burns and his business partner, Tobias Ritesman, spent it on themselves.

Burns was to be sentenced Monday, but a federal judge granted his attorney's request to postpone sentencing because Burns has a family member diagnosed with terminal cancer. His new sentencing date is Aug. 26.

Ritesman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison last week and ordered to pay $680,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to 18 felonies.

