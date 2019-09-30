Sentimental items stolen from deceased man's home

A family still grieving the loss of their loved one has been blindsided by another misfortune.

Just one day after Tommy Lund's funeral, someone broke into his apartment.

Police have arrested Icahiye Sidney-Caleb Ducheneaux, 29, from Sioux Falls, in connection to the burglary, but the family believes others may have been involved.

Items stolen from the apartment include tattoo equipment, furniture, and Tommy's life-long collection of Superman memorabilia.

"We haven't even had time to mourn yet and they took all his stuff," Tommy's aunt, Kim Hansen, said.

Tommy's mother, Sheri Lund, arrived at her son's apartment to finish packing up his belongings when she realized something wasn't right.

"I walked in and I see the kitchen light is on... and I looked back in his bedroom and I see that the blanket that was over the window blowing," Sheri Lund said.

Sheri also noticed some of Tommy's items missing, she then notified Sioux Falls Police.

The monetary value of the goods is not the top priority, Sheri says, but the sentimental value is what matters the most.

"He had a superman collection that he'd been collecting since he was a kid," Sheri Lund said.

The collection was meant to be handed down to Tommy's three sons.

"That was what he was leaving for them and now there's nothing," Hansen said.

The family is broken over the egregious act.

"It's just the thought of them going through everything, it just makes my stomach sick," Sheri Lund said.

In their time of grieving, they hope to see Tommy's items recovered.

"I just want his stuff back so I can give it to his kids," Hansen said.

Officer Sam Clemens, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, says the burglary is still under investigation, but no other arrests have been made.