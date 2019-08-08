Settlement reached in Copper Lounge building collapse

A settlement totaling more than $4 million has been reached in the Copper Lounge building collapse.

The deal brings an end to most legal battles following the 2016 incident.

According to court documents, Hultgren Construction will pay $2 million.

Legacy developments will pay $1 million and another million dollars will come from property insurance.

The money will be split between several parties, including the family of Emily Fodness, who was trapped in the debris, and Ethan McMahon, an employee of Hultgren who died in the collapse.