Severe storms can threaten campers

Many people enjoy camping during the summer months, but warm weather also means there is a chance for severe thunderstorms when you're away from home.

Severe storms can take shape quickly during the summer months across the region.

It's important to stay vigilant and know when a storm may be heading your way.

Always check the forecast in advance to see if there are any storms possible for your area.

If there are, plan your activities accordingly.

Advancements in technology have made staying ahead of the weather easier but, meteorologists say campers need to be aware of their surroundings.

"We need to be watching the sky, we know that if the sky gets dark in the middle of the afternoon the sun isn't setting," said Todd Heitkamp, Chief Meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Many times people can get preoccupied with what they are doing and they don't notice the signs mother nature is providing.

If there is a sudden drop in temperature or the wind quickly picks up, it may be time to find shelter.

In many campgrounds, bath houses also serve as severe weather shelters.

They have the latest forecasts, as well as, any watches or warnings.