Several Thanksgiving Feeding South Dakota food drives in the works

Feeding South Dakota is trying to make sure no South Dakota family goes without a Thanksgiving day meal.

An ongoing turkey drive launched Monday.

On Saturday, Spoke-n-Sport hosts its annual Cranksgiving bicycle food drive.

In addition, every Wells Fargo branch in South Dakota is accepting nonperishable food items as part of its annual Holiday Food Bank program.

Anyone interested in helping can also donate online at Feeding South Dakota's website. Financial contributions can also be made by texting MEALS to 91990 or at any Wells Fargo ATM.