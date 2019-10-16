Several South Dakota state parks to host Halloween events

A number of state parks and recreation areas around South Dakota are set to host special events for Halloween.

The state Game Fish and Parks is celebrating Halloween with the following events:

• Haunted Fort at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park near Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. CDT.

• Halloween Hike at the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City, Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m. MDT.

• Halloween Hike at Custer State Park, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 8 p.m. MDT, and Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center. Hikes depart every 15 minutes. Reservations required: 605.255.4515

• Forest Drive Fright Night at Richmond Lake Recreation Area near Aberdeen, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-8 p.m. CDT.

• Mortimer’s Monstrous Halloween Event at Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce, Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m. CDT.

• Trick-or-Treat Trails at Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon, Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. CDT.

• Trick-or-Treat Trails at LaFramboise Island in Pierre, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m. CDT.

There is no cost to participate in the events, except the Haunted Fort. A park entrance license is required where applicable. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the weather. Children must be accompanied by adults. Costumes are encouraged for the hikes but not required.

