Several business offer Veterans Day discounts

Monday marks Veterans Day, a day in which the country pauses to honor all those who have served in the nation's armed services.

Several businesses, including both local restaurants and nationwide chains, are offering special deals to veterans to mark the day.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Free “Pick 2” Lunch Combo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or a free small order of boneless wings and fries

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut Monday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free bagel and shmear with any purchase Monday for veterans, active military members and first responders.

Famous Dave's: Free two-meat lunch combo with side and corn muffin.

Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce Monday.

Hy-Vee: Free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Marco's Pizza: 50% off all menu price pizzas Monday with promo code HONOR50 for veterans.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a “limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations.”

Pilot Flying J: Free breakfast and coffee offer for veterans and military on the Pilot Flying J app.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free burger or sandwich up to $14.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free drink any size.

Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..