Several events ahead for LifeScape during the holidays

LifeScape helps empower children and adults living with disabilities through different services. There are several events coming up throughout November people can be a part of to help the non-profit out.

There will be Trivia Nights at various Dairy Queen locations throughout Sioux Falls. The first is on Thursday at the location on Minnesota Avenue. The trivia will be sports-related questions. That location is also hosting its "Dressing for Thanksgiving" event. This event helps provide warm clothing for children and adults at LifeScape. Instead of donating clothing items like previous years, staff is asking for gift cards, so people can shop for themselves. This gift card drive will go through November. People will get a free cone as a thank you for donating.

Other trivia nights are happening at the Dairy Queen location near 26th Street and Marion Road on Thursday, November 14th and the location at 57th Street and Western Avenue on Thursday, November 21st. The theme is Disney on the 14th and Harry Potter on the 21st.

It costs $5 to participate in any of the trivia nights with all of the proceeds going to LifeScape. 10% of all sales from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on the night of the trivia events will go to LifeScape as well. Registration for each trivia event starts at 6:00 PM and trivia starts at 6:30 PM. Prizes will also be handed out.

On November 11th, Christmas Blessings for LifeScape will kick off at four of the Dairy Queen locations in Sioux Falls. There will be Angel Trees set up at the locations at 26th Street and Marion Road, 57th Street and Western Avenue, East 10th Street and on Kiwanis Avenue. People can take gifts tags to purchase a gift for a child or adult and return the purchased items wrapped to the location they got the gift tag from.