Several events lead up to Sioux Falls Air Show

The Sioux Falls Air Show is Saturday and Sunday, but there are plenty of events to get involved in this week leading up to it. Through Friday, you can ride in different airplanes to relive history. The rides will be given out at Maverick Air Center for various prices.

For the first time on Wednesday, there will be a "Discover Aviation" Day. It is sponsored by Raven and designed for kids of all ages. It is from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Maverick Air Center.

There will also be a hangar party Thursday night from 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM. A live band will be playing 60's and 70's music as a tribute to Vietnam War veterans. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Aircraft from the Vietnam War will also be on display.

The Sioux Falls Air Show is Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Gates open at 8:30 AM both days. It is free to attend. You can find more information on the air show and events leading up to it here.