Several venues offering indoor trick-or-treating

We are facing a chilly Haloween forecast, but there are opportunities for indoor trick-or-treating at several communities across the region.

Sioux Falls:

Mall-O-Ween

The Empire Mall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat (several community churches)

Memorial Lutheran Church, 4:30-6 p.m.

Celebrate Community Church, 6-8 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 5-7 p.m.

Trick or Treat with REACH

Reach Literacy, 2101 W. 41st Street, 4-6 p.m.

Old Courthouse Museum Halloween Party

Old Courthouse Museum, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Mitchell:

Edgewood Trick or Treat

501 East Spruce St., 3 p.m.

Yankton:

Malloween Trick-or-treating

Yankton Mall, 5-7 p.m.

Pierre:

Trick-or-treating at Edgewood

1950 E. 4th Street, 3-4:30 p.m.

Aberdeen:

Trick-or-Treat at the Aberdeen Mall

5-7 p.m.

Watertown

Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating

Watertown Mall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.