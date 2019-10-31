Several venues offering indoor trick-or-treating

We are facing a chilly Haloween forecast, but there are opportunities for indoor trick-or-treating at several communities across the region.
Sioux Falls:
Mall-O-Ween
The Empire Mall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat (several community churches)
Memorial Lutheran Church, 4:30-6 p.m.
Celebrate Community Church, 6-8 p.m.
First Lutheran Church, 5-7 p.m.
Trick or Treat with REACH
Reach Literacy, 2101 W. 41st Street, 4-6 p.m.
Old Courthouse Museum Halloween Party
Old Courthouse Museum, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Mitchell:
Edgewood Trick or Treat
501 East Spruce St., 3 p.m.
Yankton:
Malloween Trick-or-treating
Yankton Mall, 5-7 p.m.
Pierre:
Trick-or-treating at Edgewood
1950 E. 4th Street, 3-4:30 p.m.
Aberdeen:
Trick-or-Treat at the Aberdeen Mall
5-7 p.m.
Watertown
Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating
Watertown Mall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.