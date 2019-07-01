Severe storms move through South Dakota over the weekend

Severe storms popped up across south central South Dakota on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is investigating reported tornados near Gregory and Platte.

Some drivers traveling across South Dakota had to stop in Chamberlain to get off the interstate during the storm.

"We didn't know it was going storm this bad," said Allisa Gross, traveling to Aberdeen. "And so we started watching on the radar and we were like oh we'll be able to get around it, it'll be fine, and then we're on the road. So it was kind of shocking once we got into it."

Many drivers say they had to pull over and put on their emergency flashers as the storm moved through.