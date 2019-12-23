Shawn Cable announces departure from KSFY

After 20 years in local morning television, Shawn Cable says he's ready to sleep in.

Monday morning, Shawn Cable announced he is leaving KSFY.

Shawn says his decision to leave wasn't an easy one. But he's ready for a change. And that change includes a move. Shawn says he's heading to South Carolina, where his girlfriend, former KSFY News Anchor Kamie Roesler now works.

Shawn's last day will be Monday, January 13. Make sure to join Shawn and Vanessa over the next few weeks as we say goodbye to Shawn.