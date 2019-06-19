Sheriff: Farmer apparently trampled to death by livestock

Sheriff's officials say a farmer in western Minnesota has died after he was trampled by his livestock.

Forty-one-year-old Craig Thoennes was found dead near a bull and two cows on Saturday at his farm southwest of Parkers Prairie.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thoennes was apparently trampled by the bull and possibly the cows.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

