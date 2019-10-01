Sheriff: Owner saws off dog’s legs, 3 arrests made

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to a badly abused dog.

Investigators later determined the dog’s hind legs were sawed off in Mandeville.

Buddy the dachshund is recovering at Lakeshore Veterinarian Clinic. A veterinarian and rescuers said it is a miracle he survived the injuries and abuse.

Deputies said Buddy was shot several months ago, but the owners did not get proper medical care for the dog, and his hind legs suffered partial paralysis and he became unable to walk.

The owners, a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter, told detectives the dog’s legs fell off after they bandaged them too tightly.

However, after meeting with a veterinarian, detectives learned the dog’s legs were not removed naturally or by a vet.

Detectives determined the teenager was responsible for the dog’s condition and arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Her mother was arrested Monday for failing to get the dog proper medical care.

A 17-year-old friend was also arrested for cruelty to animals after she admitted to abandoning the dying dog at the mobile home park.

“We rescue a lot. This is a daily occurrence for us, but it just seems like there’s never any justice, and that’s what’s important, is that we can start helping dogs like Buddy because there’s so many out there that we don’t even know about,” Gina Derouen said after rescuing the dog.

Rescuers said they hope justice brought to Buddy’s case will deter future incidents like this from happening.

The vet said the dog still has a few more surgeries before he can be fitted for a wheelchair.

