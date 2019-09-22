Sheriff: Woman bites camel to escape attack in enclosure at Louisiana truck stop

A woman was sent to the hospital after biting the testicles of a camel that was sitting on her at the truck stop in Grosse Tete, Louisiana, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday evening, a couple at the I-10 truck stop in Grosse Tete was chasing after their deaf dog ran away from them, Sheriff Brett Stassi said. The dog, according to Stassi, ran under the double barbed wire fencing that fenced off the enclosure of the camel.

The couple chased after the dog into the enclosure, meeting an agitated camel, who is named Caspar. Sheriff Stassi said, somehow, the camel sat on the woman. The woman, possibly out of self-defense, bit the camel’s testicles.

The woman was sent to the hospital, according to the sheriff. The extent of her injuries was not released.

Caspar has been in the enclosure since last summer, replacing truck stop’s previous attraction, Tony the tiger.

The tiger had been put down in October 2017 because of kidney failure and other health issues.

Owner Michal Sandlin had said he was considering expanding the facilities to bring in more animals and create a petting zoo for children.

