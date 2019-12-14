Shoe and mitten party helps 800 Sioux Falls area children

Saturday, December 14 marked the 29th annual Shoe and Mitten Party in Sioux Falls.

Goodwill of the great plains hosted the event and was able to distribute new shoes, socks, warm hats, and mittens to 800 children from the community. The annual event started in Sioux City in 1941.

Carissa Chatfield, public relations specialist at goodwill, says the children make the event so special. "Seeing a kid's face brighten up as soon as you put that pair of shoes on them, is really amazing to see this," said Chatfield. We know there is a need for this in the community and we see that need and we just want to help families in whatever way we can."

Dach of the Goodwill stores in Mitchell, Brookings, Yankton, Watertown, Aberdeen, and Rapid City will be hosting their own shoe and mitten parties to serve the children in their communities.