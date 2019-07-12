Shoe drive for Samaritan's Feet kicks off in Sioux Falls

Several Sioux Falls organizations are teaming up to make sure every child has a proper pair of shoes. American Bank & Trust is a partner of Samaritan's Feet and kicked off a shoe drive Friday. It's called the Back-to-School Drive.

"You see so many kids with undersized or oversized shoes, falling apart. So this is a great opportunity to provide them with the means to, you know, get a quality pair of shoes," Ben Eide said, who is with American Bank & Trust.

They're asking people to donate money or a pair of shoes at one of the drop-off locations. A box will be set up every Friday at the Fridays on the Plaza event through August 16th.

Then, kids will get their feet washed, a brand new pair of socks and even more importantly, a new pair of shoes on August 17th.

If you can't make it to one of the Fridays on the Plaza events, you can drop shoes or money off to these locations:

American Bank & Trust

*River Centre-200 E. 10th Street

*3405 S. Sycamore Ave.

Stride Rite

*2425 S. Shirley Ave