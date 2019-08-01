Shooting simulator first of its kind in South Dakota

The TI Outdoor Simulator is a realistic system that benefits law enforcement personnel, and people wanting to learn more about basic self defense.

Willie Dvorak is a full time Professional Hunting Guide. He recently purchased the simulator.

"I got the system because I thought it would be a huge entertainment value for my hunters during the down time," said Willie Dvorak, Owner of Jim River Guide Services,

After realizing the capabilities of the system, Willie thought it would be helpful to certain people.

"I didn't realize how many people in the community wanted to partake in it. The real like aspect of cops being in scenarios where there might be violence, where there might be a lethal threat," Dvorak said.

There are a number of different simulators across the country. This specific simulator is the only one of it's kind in South Dakota.

"The simulator has 650 different scenarios. It's got the ability to switch the scenarios, so you might have one scenario where a guy pulls out a gun to shoot at you, I can adjust it from the computer console and have him pull out a knife next time, or possibly have him just pull out his ID," Dvorak said.

People who have already used the simulator speak very highly of it. Bob Tiff thinks it could help people in their everyday life.

"Being aware of your surroundings more than I ever was before after being through the simulator. It really highlights your surroundings around you and what's going on, what to expect out of different scenarios," said Bob Tiff, a person who has used the simulator.

Dvorak thinks one thing people will learn when they try out the simulator is that it's not as easy as it may seem.

"I think the biggest thing about he simulator is how fast everything happens, and how the situations the police get when they get called on these calls," said Dvorak.

Dvorak plans to reach out to law enforcement departments across the state, to see if they are interested in using the system for training purposes.

Many bigger city law enforcement departments are already using the simulator in their training.