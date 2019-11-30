Shoppers flock to downtown Sioux Falls for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers braved the winter weather conditions Saturday to partake in Small Business Saturday. It's a day that was created ten years ago by American Express to bring more attention to smaller local businesses.

It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year right in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small businesses are the heartbeat of the community. When you shop locally, communities grow.

Roofs dripped as the rain turned to snow in downtown Sioux Falls, but that's not stopping shoppers from walking the streets of Phillips Avenue to get a good deal on Small Business Saturday.

"I just love our downtown. We have the best downtown. I’ve lived a lot of places and this is the best," Shopper, Regi White said.

White is shopping for her loved ones this Christmas stopping by nearly every small business downtown. She’s on the hunt for sweaters and stocking hats.

"We got some dog stuff for our puppy dogs because they are our children now," White said.

Every time you pick up a coffee at a local cafe or buy an item from a local store you're making an impact on the local community. According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business approximately 67 cents stays local. That's part of the reason why Caitlin Mohr shops locally.

"Because I think that they give back to the community more than big box stores and I think that small businesses are what makes our community great," Mohr said.

Sion Lidster is the co-owner of Full Circle Book Co-Op and has been in business for just over a year.

"Right now we've got the 1, 2, 3 sales inspired by our address 123 West 10th Street so all books are either $1, $2 or $3 right now," Lidster said.

Full Circle provides a relaxed environment serving beer, food, and wine while keeping their prices low. Everything in the store is 3 to $4.

"A lot of the times the charm of a used bookstore is that you can find something that you didn't know you wanted," Lidster said.

A treasure trove with all books being donated by the community and a way to keep downtown Sioux Falls alive.

"I want to keep our downtown alive. It’s so much cozier than the mall," White said.

Shoppers say it's been a busy Saturday but some say not as busy as some store owners would like. They say it's a day that can usually make or break sales during the holiday season.

