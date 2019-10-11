Shopping event for women celebrates 14 years at the Sioux Falls Convention Center

The Etc. Expo for Her has more than 230 booths of vendors, who are selling jewelry, purses, shoes, home decor, pampering products, books, and so much more. The two-day event is a great chance for women to get together without the men in their lives and take a day for themselves. It can also be considered perfect timing because it's held during South Dakota's opening pheasant hunting weekend.

The expo will be Friday from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It costs $7 to get in. If you bring a canned good to donate, it costs $6.

Not only can people shop at the event, but they can also attend seminars about cooking, lifestyle and fitness. The first 200 adults through the doors each day will receive a free gift bag.

For more information on the event and specific seminars, visit the website here.