The Showcase of Remodeled Homes is providing some of the latest trends in creating dream homes. Remodeling current living spaces are ideal for homeowners who like their current neighborhood and have no desire to move, but dream of making key upgrades to really set it apart from others. The event continues Sunday, October 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for $5 (cash or check only) and can be purchased at each project's location. A map of those locations can be found at the Home Builders Association website.