SIOUX FALLS, S.D. More than 300 vendors set up shop downtown for the 2019 Sidewalk Aarts Festival. Among some of the enticing wares included some of the best art from the region in one of the largest festivals nearby. Festival activities were also not limited as live entertainment, food, and fun were available for the whole family. The festival also goes for a good cause by raising funds for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.
Sidewalk Arts Festival draws more than 300 vendors
Posted: Sun 12:04 AM, Sep 08, 2019