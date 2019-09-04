Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday in Sioux Falls

One of the longest-running festivals in Sioux Falls is taking place September 7. The 56th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.This annual event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.

The region’s largest one-day outdoor arts festival takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 12th Street, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 260 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance.