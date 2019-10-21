Silver Dollar Bar in Chamberlain destroyed by fire

A busy morning for firefighters in Chamberlain Monday, as a fire destroyed the Silver Dollar Bar.

The iconic business has been on Main St. for decades and is a hot spot for visiting hunters.

Fire crews worked all morning and afternoon to contain the blaze.

Fire Chief Kurt Kelsey, of the Chamberlain-Oacoma Volunteer Fire Department, says crews responded to the call for a kitchen fire at about 9:30 a.m.

Kelsey says the business was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The main goal was to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby buildings.

While the bar is a total loss, David Larson, who owns one of the next door buildings, is grateful to have his property saved.

"Our fire department does a wonderful job, we have a great volunteer fire department here, they put a lot of time into it, and it's really wonderful they saved the building," Larson said.

Kelsey says that only the business owner was inside the building at the time of the fire and they were able to get out safely.

The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.