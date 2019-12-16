Sioux City man dies in shooting near city's downtown

A Sioux City man has died in a shooting near the city's downtown.

Police say 42-year-old Chad A. Thomas was killed in the shooting just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Sioux City Journal reports police received calls about shots and a short time later a person returning home found an unconscious man on a sidewalk. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting is being treated as a homicide.

