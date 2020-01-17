Sioux City man pleads guilty in fatal summer crash

A Sioux City man acknowledged he ran a stop sign and caused a fatal crash last summer.

Julian Espinoza pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide by driving recklessly, causing a crash that killed Ronald Hacker, of Sioux City.

The charge carries a 10-year prison sentence. The Sioux City Journal reports Espinoza will be sentenced March 16 in Woodbury County District Court. He remains free on bond.

As part of a plea agreement, an initial charge of vehicular driving while intoxicated was changed.

The crash happened when the 32-year-old Espinoza drove his pickup through a stop sign in Sioux City. He collided with a vehicle driven by Hacker, who died three days later.

