Sioux Empire Community Theatre crew takes show on the road for the first time

The production of "Steel Magnolias" will be performed in multiple cities in southeastern South Dakota in November. It was first performed at the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls in March of 2019 by the Sioux Empire Community Theatre. That same crew will perform it in Madison, Mitchell, Dell Rapids and Downtown Sioux Falls.

The executive director of the Community Theatre, Robin Byrne, said the theatre is growing and just came off its most successful show, "Mamma Mia," which kicked off season 17. "Steel Magnolias" was performed in season 16 just earlier in 2019. The story follows a group of women, who form friendships and are forced to lean on each other when tragedy strikes.

"Steel Magnolias" will be performed at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00 PM. Tickets cost $25. Then, the show travels to Mitchell for performances at 7:00 PM on November 9th and 2:00 PM on November 10th. Tickets cost $25 for the show at the Mitchell High School Performing Arts Center.

Dinner theatre shows will be in Downtown Sioux Falls at the Icon Lounge on November 14th and at the Dell Rapids Grand Opera House on November 16th. Dinner at the Icon show starts at 6:00 PM with the show started at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $70. The show in Dell Rapids starts at 7:30 PM with dinner at 6:15 PM. Tickets for that are $45 each.

Tickets for any of the shows can be found here.