Sioux Empire Community Theatre opens Mamma Mia! Thursday

Sioux Empire Community Theatre members will perform Mamma Mia! this weekend and next weekend at the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls. The performances will be Thursday through Sunday both weekends.

People can see the show at 7:00 PM on September 26th, 27th, 28th, October 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Matinee shows at 2:00 PM are on September 28th, 29th, October 5th and October 6th as well.

All shows will be at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Sioux Falls, which is near the intersection of Phillips Avenue and 6th Street. Tickets can be found here for about $33.

Mamma Mia! is about a young woman's search for her birth father. It's a funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, she tries to discover the identity of her father, which brings three men from her mother's past back to the island.