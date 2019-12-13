Sioux Empire Community Theatre premieres inspirational play this week

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre will produce eight performances of "Tuesdays with Morrie" at the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls.

This play is based off of a book by Mitch Albom. It's an autobiographical story of him and his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz. Schwartz is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease, and the story follows the reunion between Mitch and Morrie and their weekly visits. The theme explores the meaning of life throughout the storyline.

The first show is Thursday at 7:00 PM. There is also a show Friday and Saturday at that same time. Matinee shows at 2:00 PM are Saturday and Sunday as well. There are also shows the following week after Christmas. On December 26th, 27th, and 28th, the shows are at 7:00 PM. On December 28th and 29th, matinee shows are at 2:00 PM.

All of the shows are at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls near Phillips Avenue and 6th Street. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased here.