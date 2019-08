The Sioux Empire fair wraps up August 10th. The fair is open 10 am to midnight.

Jeff Foxworthy will be on the Campbell's Main Stage Friday, August 9. The show is free with paid fair admission. It starts at 8 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo is Saturday, August 10, and a kids pedal pull is happening from 4-5 p.m. Saturday near the Arts Center.

Fair admission for adults is $10, kids are $5.

For full fair details:CLICK HERE