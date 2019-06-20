Sioux Empire Home Builders hosts summer construction camp

As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so does the construction industry.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is finding ways to increase interest in trade jobs.

This week, the foundation is hosting a summer construction camp for middle school students in Sioux Falls. It's designed to spark interest in a future career.

"When I grow up, I want to be a mechanical engineer and to do that you need to learn how to use tools like these," said Ian Brueggeman, a construction camper. "I can use these skills to make other stuff down the road."

The kids are learning basic safety, tool operation and a number of other skills as they work on construction projects.