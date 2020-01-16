Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition dissolves after four decades

The Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition has been fighting for the Sioux Falls homeless population since the late 1980s.

But after today, the group will be dissolving.

The Homeless Coalition has been around for over 30 years being advocates for the homeless in the Sioux Falls area.

But after one last meeting today, the coalition will no longer exist now this is due to a number of reasons. One of them being a lack of finding a coordinator and filling that position within the last few years.

So, they started to slowly hand projects off to other groups which is another reason they decided to end.

Though the organizations involved will continue on, the concern is that the face representing the homeless issues they fought for will disappear.

“There's not a face to the advocacy for people experiencing homelessness. I don't think the advocacy for those individuals and those families ill change or go away because we do have strong advocates in the community that work at all the agencies that were represented here today,” said Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition Board Chair Brett Johnson.

As for what's next, the homeless coalition took the remaining balance in their checking account and gifted that over to the 211 Helpline Center. They were able to create a non-profit exchange.

As this bitterly cold weather moves in and snow to follow we can't help but consider the homeless population in the Sioux Falls area.

I spoke with a woman who is currently homeless about those struggles.

“It's really hard, it's been rough because the temperatures drop so low and the ice is difficult to maneuver, whether you're disabled or you're not. Because if you hit that black ice then boom, that can make you laid out for a while,” says Mary Bacca who has been homeless for two months.

When the weather does get dangerously cold, Homeless shelters like the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls are a blessing for people like Mary.

“This is a place where people can get out of the cold, we have a day shelter and a night shelter and they need to be here,” says Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Director Madeline Scheels.

“It’s nice to know places like this will offer you a cold night to where you can come in and you can stay and you are warm. You are offered a shower,” says Mary.

There's always a need for people to be aware of their neighbors-- and what kind of struggles they're going through.

“It's not that you haven’t tried or aren’t trying to find a place or do things. It's not that you're looking for a handout, most of the people are looking for a hand up,” says Mary.

“We want people in our facility because we don't want anyone getting hurt, we don't want anybody dying in this bitterly cold weather,” says Scheels.

For anyone who needs a place to stay, Bishop Dudley House is always an option.

Since the winter weather has kicked in they have been over capacity but they make arrangements for that, so no one has to go without a roof over their head, especially in this kind of weather.

