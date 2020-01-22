Sioux Empire Livestock Show celebrates 67th year

A livestock show in Sioux Falls kicked off Tuesday and will continue through Saturday with most of the shows and sales concluding Friday.

Livestock from over 20 states is in Sioux Falls to participate in shows and sales all week long.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is celebrating its 67th year.

The show boasts six different types of cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats. The livestock is hand-selected for the show before being prepared with workouts, then receiving a wash and dry to get ready for the judges on the big stage.

Following the show, the livestock is bought to either breed or butcher. Such venues offer huge exposure for the agricultural community.

“It's important for us to put on an event like this to showcase them and celebrate them, being our farmers and ranchers,” said Agribusiness Division Manager Holly Rader.

The livestock show holds several shows throughout the week, including the 4-h shows, which allows the next generation of farmers to display their work and contributions to the industry.

“Personally, I was once one of those girls that were leading a 1,200 pound plus steer and I know what it takes to get to that show ring and I know what it really takes to get to the seller and not everyone gets to the sell. So for me personally, it's about making it the best experience for all of our visitors here in Sioux Falls,” said Rader.

The week concludes with the mayor's roundup and the sale of champions on Friday, that's when the agricultural community and the Sioux Falls business community meets for the grand finale of the livestock show.