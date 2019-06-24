Sioux Falls teen charged with assault, kidnapping

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after police said he assaulted his girlfriend over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police said the Sioux Falls teen was arguing with his 17-year-old girlfriend at a residence on the 3500 block of North Fourth Avenue on Saturday evening. Public Information Officer Sam Clemen added that the girl left the residence, on foot, with another girl following the argument.

Clemens said the boy followed after his girlfriend, eventually catching up with her and grabbed her arm and dragged her back to the apartment.

Shortly after, the authorities were notified and after a short chase, the teen was arrested near the resident on Fourth Avenue.

The teenage boy has been charged with simple assault-domestic, kidnapping, obstruction and fleeing authorities. Due to his age, authorities did not identify the boy.

The victim suffered minor injuries.