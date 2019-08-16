Sioux Falls Air Show has landed in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Air Show returns this weekend, and there are details about the show that would be helpful to know ahead of time.

The Air Show is Saturday and Sunday at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls. It runs from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Gates open at 8:30 AM both days. It is free to attend.

In addition to parking at the airport, there are several lots available to park in northern Sioux Falls, including:

- Premier Bankcard, Esurance, Midco parking lots, I-29 Exit 82/Benson Road

- Southeast Technical Institute, I-29 Exit 81/Maple Street/Russel Street exit

- Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium - I-29 Exit 79/12th Street

- Handicap parking available, Howard Wood Field west parking lot

It costs $4 to ride the bus from the parking lots to the air show.

The schedule for both Saturday and Sunday is:

8:30 AM - 5:00 PM Gates are open

8:30 AM - Buses begin running (to transport guests to air show grounds)

11:00 AM - Performances begin

- Skydive Adventures Skydiving Club

- Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

- Vanguard Squadron

- Warbirds - B-25 & TBM Avenger

- F4U Corsair

- P-51C Red Tail

- C-17 Demo

- Lucas Oil

- Combat Search and Rescue - Cavanaugh Flight Museum

- Matt Younkin

- South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s

- US Navy Legacy Flight

- Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

2:30 PM - USAF Thunderbirds

4:00 PM - Performances end

5:00 PM - Gates Close

For more information on what to bring, parking, and more. You can find related links over on the right-hand side of the page.