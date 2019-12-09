Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce names new President & CEO

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has selected a new president and CEO.

Jeff Griffin was selected for the position following a national search.

“We had a number of very talented individuals interested in the position,” said Bobbi Thury, board chair. “Jeff demonstrated excellent leadership skills, the ability to foster strong relationships with businesses of all sizes and a heart for helping others succeed, all of which made him a great match for our Chamber.”

Griffin has served as the president and CEO of the Peoria Chamber of Commerce and the CEO Council in Illinois since 2014. During his tenure, he led the Chamber to double its membership and turned around worrisome financial trends. He is experienced in non-profit and business development leadership.

Griffin holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organizational Management. In 2018, he was named the Distinguished Illinois Chamber of Commerce Executive of the Year.

Griffin will assume his new role on January 20.