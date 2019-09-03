Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation helping teachers innovate

It's no secret that we have a lot of teachers who spend money out of their own pocket to help kids learn.

For nearly three decades the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has been awarding grants to teachers to ease that financial burden.

We met one Sioux Falls teacher who was awarded a grant and the way he used that money in a creative way to teach kids about technology.

These little guys right here are called 'Ozobots'.

They're actually small robots. The perfect size for kids hands and their minds as well.

"We did some engineering where they had to design a city road map and they had to program an Ozobot with a snow plow to move snow off the roads." John Hauck is a teacher at Holy Spirit Elementary. He's using these Ozobots to teach kindergartners through 6th graders how to write computer code and program these little guys. "Getting funding for different items is very difficult."

While the Ozobots may be small they come with a big price tag. To buy a set of these guys costs in the vicinity of $1,000. It's money Hauck didn't have but wished he did.

Well sometimes wishes come true.

"As a community foundation we want to be there and say 'hey, let us take care of that pocketbook. lets buy that item for you.' whatever that might be." Patrick Gale with the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is one of the driving forces behind the foundation's "Excellence in Education Initiative Grants".

It's this grant John Hauck won last year to buy these Ozobots.

We asked Gale; what was it about Hauck that cleared the way for a grant to be awarded? "Innovation. You know, that's the word out committee is looking for; innovative ideas."

John Hauck has been innovative in using these tools to teach everything from Engineering to Art and says without the foundation grant he wouldn't have them. "It's like winning the lottery to an educator when you get to purchase something of this caliber for your classroom."

