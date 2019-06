The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is celebrating 100 years, and Mayor Paul TenHaken has declared June 23 through June 30 as 'Paws Up' for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Week.

There is a microchip clinic, movie night, bingo night, tours and a carnival.

Free-will ($10 minimum) dog adoptions are happening Wednesday or Thursday.

For more information visit: www.sfhumanesociety.com/centennial