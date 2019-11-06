Sioux Falls Arts Council names new executive director

The Sioux Falls Arts Council has chosen a new leader

The council named Kellen Boice executive director on Nov. 1.

The SFAC Board of Directors stated, “We are excited about this lively time in the Sioux Falls arts community. The arts play an integral role in economic development and creating positive change throughout Sioux Falls. This time of transition with Kellen’s leadership will lead to a creative period of growth invigorated by the new energy and ideas Kellen will bring.”

According to Alex Hagen, SFAC Board President, “We’re excited to have someone with Kellen’s enthusiasm and experience in this position, and we’re looking forward to having her take the organization to the next level.” As well, “We are excited by her passion to strengthen the Sioux Falls Arts Council as the collective voice of the arts in Sioux Falls,” continued Hagen.

Prior to joining the Sioux Falls Art Council, Boice served as the Sioux Falls Design Center's executive director for six years. She has more than 15 years of experience working in the arts sector and holds a bachelors degree in Advertising from Art Institute of Phoenix.

