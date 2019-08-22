Sioux Falls Canaries 'Peep' works to achieve big goals

You have probably seen him at a Sioux Falls Canaries game, but maybe not known the story behind the cute, feathered 'Peep.' It's just not something you find on every 10-year-old's resume.

Nick Ellerbroek has a dream, and that dream is becoming reality at a very young age. He's the one behind the mask of Sioux Falls' favorite mini canary. It goes far beyond the Sioux Falls Canaries though.

With the help of his parents, Ellerbroek actually invented the mini mascot position. Now he has experience mascotting all over the country.

He first knew it's what he wanted to do, when he was only four.

"I pretty much just saw one, and I wanted to be it," he said.

He got the opportunity to be Benny the Bull's sidekick in Chicago before he even started kindergarten, and since then it's been non-stop. He has been able to mini mascot for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Houston Texans, Chicago Bulls and many more. He is Peep and TipToe (Stampede) locally.

"Atlanta was really cool. I got to do Blooper Jr. I also did SouthPaw with the White Sox. That was really fun, we did some really fun things," Nick said.

In fact, he just got back from Mascot Camp at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana where he was by far the youngest person there.

"I got to learn a lot of cool stuff, dance moves, a lot of cool things. I met a lot of different mascots," he said.

He says he doesn't get nervous, no matter how many thousands of fans he is in front of.

It's back to school for now, but in the large scope of things, Ellerbroek says he has goals.

"Right now I want to be Benny the Bull because he is skinny, and I like skinny mascots, and I can see through the eyes which is a lot easier, and I can do tricks," he said.

